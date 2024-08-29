Open Menu

Two Robbers Injured In Attempt To Escape From Police Custody

Muhammad Irfan Published August 29, 2024 | 04:10 PM

Two robbers injured in attempt to escape from police custody

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2024) Two detained bandits were injured in firing by their accomplices during their attempt to escape from the police custody at Fish Mor Kanganpur road here Thursday.

According to the police spokesman, the incident occurred when the police were returning after recovering Rs 300,000 from the robbers.

The injured robbers, identified as Tahir and Ashfaq from Mandi Usmanwala are known for their heinous crimes with involvement in over 80 robbery cases.

One of their associates, Shahzeb alias Shebi was killed in a previous police encounter.

During the recent incident, the robbers' accomplices attacked the police to help their friends escape.

Taking advantage of the darkness, the assailants managed to flee from the scene.

The Allahabad police station formed teams to trace out the attackers.

