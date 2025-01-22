Open Menu

Two Robbers Injured In Encounter

Umer Jamshaid Published January 22, 2025 | 03:10 PM

Two robbers injured in encounter

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2025) Two robbers sustained injuries while their accomplices escaped after an

encounter in Mamonkanjan police station.

A police spokesman said on Wednesday that a police team was returning with two

accused, Allah Ditta and Saleem, after recovery of a case property when four assailants

on two motorcycles intercepted them and opened firing at the police van near

Sewerage Drain of Chak No 494-GB.

They got the arrested accused released and escaped from the scene.

The police chased the accused and during the encounter, the both accused

received injuries due to bullets of their own accomplices.

The police shifted the injured to Tehsil Headquarters (THQ) Hospital Samundri.

The accused were wanted to the police in a number of cases of robbery

and dacoity.

Recent Stories

Arab Parliament Speaker praises Abu Dhabi's leader ..

Arab Parliament Speaker praises Abu Dhabi's leadership as safest city

5 seconds ago
 Islamic Treasury Bonds Auction for January attract ..

Islamic Treasury Bonds Auction for January attracts bids worth AED6.91 billion

45 minutes ago
 RAK to host Stevie Awards ceremony on February 22

RAK to host Stevie Awards ceremony on February 22

1 hour ago
 Rashid Al Dhaheri wins second in Formula Regional ..

Rashid Al Dhaheri wins second in Formula Regional Middle East

1 hour ago
 Minister of Economy spotlights UAE’s competitive ..

Minister of Economy spotlights UAE’s competitive advantages at Davos 2025

2 hours ago
 UAE leaders offer condolences to Turkish President ..

UAE leaders offer condolences to Turkish President over victims of hotel fire

2 hours ago
SC benches’ jurisdiction: AGP objects to appoint ..

SC benches’ jurisdiction: AGP objects to appointment of amicus curies

2 hours ago
 16.8 thousand GCC nationals registered in pension ..

16.8 thousand GCC nationals registered in pension systems: GCC Statistical Centr ..

3 hours ago
 Davos 2025: Collaboration only viable path forward ..

Davos 2025: Collaboration only viable path forward to secure future progress

3 hours ago
 Inaugural ‘Ruwad Pop-Up’ to showcase 25 Emirat ..

Inaugural ‘Ruwad Pop-Up’ to showcase 25 Emirati projects

4 hours ago
 China maintains global leadership in industry for ..

China maintains global leadership in industry for 15th consecutive year

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 January 2025

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan