Two Robbers Injured In Encounter
Umer Jamshaid Published January 22, 2025 | 03:10 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2025) Two robbers sustained injuries while their accomplices escaped after an
encounter in Mamonkanjan police station.
A police spokesman said on Wednesday that a police team was returning with two
accused, Allah Ditta and Saleem, after recovery of a case property when four assailants
on two motorcycles intercepted them and opened firing at the police van near
Sewerage Drain of Chak No 494-GB.
They got the arrested accused released and escaped from the scene.
The police chased the accused and during the encounter, the both accused
received injuries due to bullets of their own accomplices.
The police shifted the injured to Tehsil Headquarters (THQ) Hospital Samundri.
The accused were wanted to the police in a number of cases of robbery
and dacoity.
