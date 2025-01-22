Two robbers injured in encounter

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2025) Two robbers sustained injuries while their accomplices escaped after an

encounter in Mamonkanjan police station.

A police spokesman said on Wednesday that a police team was returning with two

accused, Allah Ditta and Saleem, after recovery of a case property when four assailants

on two motorcycles intercepted them and opened firing at the police van near

Sewerage Drain of Chak No 494-GB.

They got the arrested accused released and escaped from the scene.

The police chased the accused and during the encounter, the both accused

received injuries due to bullets of their own accomplices.

The police shifted the injured to Tehsil Headquarters (THQ) Hospital Samundri.

The accused were wanted to the police in a number of cases of robbery

and dacoity.