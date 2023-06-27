Open Menu

Two Robbers Injured In Separate Incidents

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 27, 2023 | 03:30 PM

Two robbers injured in separate incidents

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2023 ) :Two alleged robbers were injured by the firing of their own accomplices in separate incidents in the district on Tuesday.

According to police, four robbers were on a looting spree in a guava orchard in Clarak Abad area on Monday late night when on information, Kot Radha Kishan police rushed to the spot and encircled the area. Seeing police, the outlaws opened fire, causing bullet injuries to one of their own accomplice identified as Zulfiqar aka Japhi.

The police arrested the injured robber and shifted him to THQ hospital Kot Radha Kishan. While, his accomplices managed to escape.

In another incident, an under custody accused Ali Sher was injured by the firing his own accomplices during a crossing firing between police and robbers, on Habibabad Road, in the jurisdiction of Pattoki Sadr police station.

The police shifted the injured robber to THQ hospital Pattoki.

Special teams have been constituted for the arrest of escaped outlaws.

