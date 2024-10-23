Open Menu

Two Robbers Killed

Muhammad Irfan Published October 23, 2024 | 03:20 PM

Two robbers killed

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2024) Two robbers involved in more than 50 cases were killed in Neikapura area

on Wednesday.

According to the police spokesperson, the bandits attempted to enter a private

school on Neikapura Pasrur Road when the guard resisted.

The robbers opened firing

on him. The guard retaliated and injured the robbers.

On information, police reached the spot while the injured died while shifting to a local

hospital.

The accused were identified as Khudadad and Burhan of Lahore, said the spokesperson.

