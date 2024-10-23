Two Robbers Killed
Muhammad Irfan Published October 23, 2024 | 03:20 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2024) Two robbers involved in more than 50 cases were killed in Neikapura area
on Wednesday.
According to the police spokesperson, the bandits attempted to enter a private
school on Neikapura Pasrur Road when the guard resisted.
The robbers opened firing
on him. The guard retaliated and injured the robbers.
On information, police reached the spot while the injured died while shifting to a local
hospital.
The accused were identified as Khudadad and Burhan of Lahore, said the spokesperson.
