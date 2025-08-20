Open Menu

Two Robbers Killed

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 20, 2025 | 10:20 AM

Two robbers killed

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2025) Two robbers were shot dead by their own accomplices near here on Wednesday during

an encounter with the Crime Control Department (CCD).

A CCD spokesperson said the accused opened firing on the police when they signaled to

stop them.

During an encounter, the CCD team found two bodies who were gunned down by their own

accomplices. The accused were identified as 32-year-old Saqib and 35-yea-old Asif.

According to the CCD, the deceased were involved in many cases of robbery,

theft, and other crimes.

