Two robbers killed, another wounded by 'firing of own accomplices'

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2023) Two robbers were killed and another injured in alleged 'firing by their accomplices' near Soni Dharti Colony under Setal Mari Police Station on Tuesday.

According to police, they received a call last night that five burglars had committed a robbery at Soni Dharti Colony.

The police reached the spot and surrounded the area to arrest the accused.

Two motorcyclists reportedly opened fire on the police while checking passing vehicles near Dr. Akhtar Wali Pal.

It forced police to retaliate with similar action.

The two among the three were found dead with the third one in injured condition.

The injured and deceased criminals were identified as Muhammed Javed, son of Haji Muhammad Bakhsh, resident of Melsi and Awais Ali Rana, son of Liaqat Ali and Salman Ali, son of Nyaz Ahmed respectively.

All three were removed to Nishtar Hospital with the deceased were referred for Autopsy.

The wounded criminal, Muhammad Javed was stated to be booked in at least 32 cases of multiple nature of crimes with different police stations in the district.

SP City Hassan Raza Khaki reached out to the spot along with DSP Rameez Bukhari.

A case has been registered in the Setal Mari police station and further investigation is underway.