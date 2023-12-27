Open Menu

Two Robbers Killed From Firing Of Own Accomplices

Muhammad Irfan Published December 27, 2023 | 01:40 PM

BOUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2023) At least two rubbers were killed by the firing of their accomplices during an alleged police encounter in the limits of Gaggu Police Station, police said.

The robbers identified as Tariq Azim and Muneer were stated to be active criminals and history sheeters.

As per detail, the robber Tariq Azeem wounded a doctor named Dr Naveed by opening fire near Shah Junaid square in a robbing activity.

Upon tip-off, police rushed to the spot and arrested the accused, Tariq Azeem. After the arrest, police held his accomplice, Munir, upon his identification.

When both of the criminals were taken back to the police station, unidentified four criminals suspected to be associates of the arrested robbers ambushed the cops. It resulted starting a fire exchange between both sides. As a result, as soon as the firing stopped, it was found the two robbers in custody were lying dead by the firing of their accomplices which was claimed by the police.

The search for the escaped criminals was underway as different teams were constituted to trace them forthwith. DSP Zafar Iqbal reached the location along with a contingent of police officials, it was said.

