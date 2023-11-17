Open Menu

Two Robbers Killed In Alleged Shootout

Sumaira FH Published November 17, 2023 | 03:00 PM

Two robbers killed in alleged shootout

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2023) Two robbers were killed in an alleged police shootout in the limits of Nishatabad police on Friday.

Police said that the accused had been identified as Rahman Iqbal s/o Muhammad Iqbal, a resident of Bhaiwala, and Sajawal s/o Mohin, a resident of Shadab Colony.

Four bandits were robbing people near Khalid Town, Small Estate area, when a team of Dolphin Force reached there. The outlaws opened fire on them which they retaliated. Consequently, two dacoits were killed on the spot while their accomplices managed to escape, police said and claimed that they were record holders. Police also seized weapons, cell-phones and a motorcycle.

