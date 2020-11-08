UrduPoint.com
Two Robbers Killed In Encounter

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sun 08th November 2020 | 05:20 PM

RENALA KHURD, Nov 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2020 ) :-:Two alleged robbers were killed in a shootout with police in a nearby village on Sunday.

According to police, four robbers were looting people near 52-D village when a team of Depalpur police reached there and encircled the area.

Seeing police, the outlaws opened fire, which led to encounter.

As a result of crossing firing, two robbers, who have yet to be identified, received bullet injuries and died on the spot while their two accomplices managed to escape.

The police have recovered weapons from the site of encounter.

Further investigation was underway.

More Stories From Pakistan

