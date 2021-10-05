UrduPoint.com

Two Robbers Killed In Encounter

Muhammad Irfan 32 seconds ago Tue 05th October 2021 | 12:19 PM

Two robbers were killed in a shootout that took place near Wapda city in limits of Chak Jhumra police on late Monday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2021 ) :Two robbers were killed in a shootout that took place near Wapda city in limits of Chak Jhumra police on late Monday.

Police said here that six armed bandits were looting passerby near Wapda city when a police team reached the site during routine patrolling.

The criminals, when saw the police, opened indiscriminate fire.The team retaliated and killed two unidentified dacoits on the spot while other accomplices fled under the cover of darkness.

Police shifted the victims to mortuary for autopsy,recovered illegal weapons and collected forensic evidence.

An investigation for the identification of the accused was underway,said police.

