Two robbers killed in encounter

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2022 ) :Two alleged robbers were killed in an encounter while their two accomplices managed to escape from the scene in the limits of Madina Town police station.

Police spokesman said here on Saturday that four armed bandits stormed into the shop of Adnan Rafiq situated at Dhuddiwala canal and looted the shop.

They got enraged when the shopkeeper produced resistance during the robbery. They opened fire and injured four people present in the shop including Ghulam Muhammad, Waris Ali, Anayat Ali and Muhammad Aslam.

Reportedly, the police team rushed to the spot and directed the outlaws for surrender but they opened fire on them and during the exchange of fire two outlaws received bullets injuries and they were being shifted to the hospital where they succumbed to their injuries whereas two others managed to escape from the scene under the cover of blunt firing.

The killed outlaws were later on identified as Saeed and Shakeel who were wanted to the police in a number of dacoity, robbery and other cases.

A special team was formed to trace out whereabouts of the escapees and arrest them at the earliest.

The injured citizens were also shifted to hospital where their condition was stated out of danger, a spokesman added.