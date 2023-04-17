UrduPoint.com

Two Robbers Killed In Encounter

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 17, 2023 | 07:22 PM

Two robbers killed in encounter

Two alleged robbers were killed by the firing of their own accomplices during an encounter with police in a nearby village on Sunday late night

RENALA KHURD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2023 ):Two alleged robbers were killed by the firing of their own accomplices during an encounter with police in a nearby village on Sunday late night.

Police said on Monday that some robbers were looting passers-by on the bank Lower Bari Doab canal near Chak No 2/1-RA when a rashly driven car hit them.

As a result of which, two robbers identified as Waqar and Yasir Masih sustained injuries. In the meantime, Renala Khurd police and villagers reached the spot where an exchange of fire took place between police and the outlaws.

Resultantly, both the suspects killed by the firing of their own accomplices during the encounter.

The outlaws were wanted by police in robbery and murder cases.

Further investigation was underway.

Related Topics

Firing Murder Fire Police Exchange Car Robbery Bank Bari Renala Khurd Sunday

Recent Stories

ADCB&#039;s net profit rises 27% to hit AED1.87 bi ..

ADCB&#039;s net profit rises 27% to hit AED1.87 billion in Q1&#039;23

10 minutes ago
 First vessel arrives at Shuwaikh Port following la ..

First vessel arrives at Shuwaikh Port following launch of Container Shipping Ser ..

11 minutes ago
 Sharjah Islamic Bank wins Dubai Quality Gold Award

Sharjah Islamic Bank wins Dubai Quality Gold Award

41 minutes ago
 Emirates National Schools launches scholarship pro ..

Emirates National Schools launches scholarship programme for high-achieving and ..

41 minutes ago
 Mardan Tajir Ittehad offers reward to police for f ..

Mardan Tajir Ittehad offers reward to police for foiling robbery attempt

10 minutes ago
 Foreign Currency Acquisition Limit in Russia Could ..

Foreign Currency Acquisition Limit in Russia Could Be Floating - Finance Ministr ..

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.