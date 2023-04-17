Two robbers killed in encounter

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RENALA KHURD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2023 ):Two alleged robbers were killed by the firing of their own accomplices during an encounter with police in a nearby village on Sunday late night.

Police said on Monday that some robbers were looting passers-by on the bank Lower Bari Doab canal near Chak No 2/1-RA when a rashly driven car hit them.

As a result of which, two robbers identified as Waqar and Yasir Masih sustained injuries. In the meantime, Renala Khurd police and villagers reached the spot where an exchange of fire took place between police and the outlaws.

Resultantly, both the suspects killed by the firing of their own accomplices during the encounter.

The outlaws were wanted by police in robbery and murder cases.

Further investigation was underway.