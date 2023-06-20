Two robbers killed in encounter

OKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2023 ) :Two robbers were killed during an encounter with police in the area of Hujra Shah Mukeem, on Monday.

According to police, a police team was taking the arrested accused, Osama alias Kali, to arrest his accomplices and recover looted valuables when four unknown accused open fire at police team at Kharl Klan area to free Osama from police custody.

The police team also retaliated and during this encounter Osama and another unknown robber were killed by the firing of their own accomplices while other accused fled from the scene.

Osama was wanted to police in more than 65 cases.

Police have started search of the fleeing accused.