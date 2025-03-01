Two robbers killed in encounter with Naseerabad Police

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2025) Two robbers were killed and two others escaped after encounter with a police team in the early hours of Saturday morning in the area of Naseerabad Police Station.

According to the Rawalpindi Police spokesman, the robbers riding two motorcycles opened fire on the policemen when they were stopped for checking.

In the retaliatory fire by the police, two of them were injured who later succumbed to their injuries while being shifted to the hospital. The other two fled while firing.

A bullet fired by the robbers hit Constable Waseem Abbas, who, however, remained safe due to his bulletproof jacket.

The dead robbers were identified as Salman and Khalil.

The motorcycle recovered from the possession of the accused was snatched during a robbery a few days ago. The robbers had opened fire during the incident and killed a citizen Shah Faisal Khan.

Senior police officers reached the spot soon after the incident. A search was underway to arrest the absconding accused.

City Police Officer Syed Khalid Hamdani congratulated the Naseerabad policemen for bravely fighting the robbers.