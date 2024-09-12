Two Robbers Killed In Encounters
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 12, 2024 | 02:40 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2024) Two dacoits were killed while three others managed to escape after encounters
in Ghulam Muhammad Abad and Nishatabad police limits.
A police spokesman said on Thursday that four bandits snatched a motorcycle,
Rs 40,000 and other items from Danial Naseer near Subhan Allah Chowk
and escaped.
On information, a police team reached the spot and chased
the criminals riding on three motorcycles. The policemen encircled them near Base Line but
the outlaws opened indiscriminate firing at the officials.
During the encounter, one of the criminals received injuries due to firing of his own
accomplices and fell down on the ground while others fled away.
The police shifted the injured to a local hospital but he died.
The police recovered weapons, cash and a motorcycle, and started investigation to
arrest the others.
The accused was identified as Shah Jahan of Rasheed Abad Bilal Park who was
wanted to the police in 29 cases of dacoity, robbery, murder, etc.
Meanwhile, some outlaws attacked a police team of Nishatabad police station to get an
arrested accused, Anwaar Hussain, free.
The police, in retaliation, also returned fire but the criminals succeeded in getting Anwaar
Hussain free from the police custody near Dhutian Bridge. The police team chased and encircled
the outlaws but they once again opened firing at the officials.
During the encounter, Anwaar Hussain of Chak No.46-JB received serious injuries due to
the firing of his own accomplices and the police shifted the injured to the Allied Hospital-I
but he expired before medical treatment.
