UrduPoint.com

Two Robbers Killed In Korangi During Mugging Bid

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 23, 2022 | 09:49 PM

Two robbers killed in Korangi during mugging bid

The gunman of Assistant Commissioner (AC) Landhi (area of Karachi) foiled the robbery bid as two dacoits were gunned down in the process, private media reported on Wednesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2022 ) :The gunman of Assistant Commissioner (AC) Landhi (area of Karachi) foiled the robbery bid as two dacoits were gunned down in the process, private media reported on Wednesday.

Incident occurred in front of Assistant Commissioner Landhi Moonis Ahmed's office, where four armed robbers mugged the truck that was selling government subsidized items, the report added quoting police sources.

Guard of AC opened fire on the robbers, killing two of them on the spot, while two other accomplices managed to escape.

Meanwhile, police registered the case while further investigation was underway.

