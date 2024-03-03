Two robbers killed in police encounter

BAHAWALNAGAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2024) Two dangerous robbers involved in serious incidents were killed on Sunday during police encounter near Daulatpur. Their bodies were sent to the district hospital for a postmortem.

The police were taking the arrested suspects for recovery when four unknown suspects attempted to free the accused from the police custody near Daulatpur.

As a result, the accused Waseem Sheikh and Shafqat Sanul were shot dead by their accomplices.

The deceased bandits were involved in several serious incidents, including murder and robbery.

The bodies of the robbers were transferred to the district hospital.