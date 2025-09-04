Open Menu

Two Robbers Killed In Police Encounter

Sumaira FH Published September 04, 2025 | 12:00 PM

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2025) Two more robbers were killed in an encounter near village 517/EB within the jurisdiction of Saddar police station on Thursday, raising the tally of slain outlaws to four within the last 24 hours.

According to CCD officials, some accomplices of the robbers managed to escape from the scene. The deceased were identified as Irfan alias Fauji, a resident of 19/WB, and Ilyas Mochi alias Raphri, a resident of 15/WB. Both belonged to district Vehari and were wanted in multiple cases including robbery, theft, murder and attempted murder registered in various police stations of the district.

Rescue officials shifted the bodies to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital where doctors confirmed their death. Police took the bodies into custody for postmortem after completing legal formalities.

The CCD team collected evidences from the crime scene and launched an investigation. Special teams were constituted to arrest the fleeing robbers at the earliest, officials said.

