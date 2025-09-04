Two Robbers Killed In Police Encounter
Sumaira FH Published September 04, 2025 | 12:00 PM
BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2025) Two more robbers were killed in an encounter near village 517/EB within the jurisdiction of Saddar police station on Thursday, raising the tally of slain outlaws to four within the last 24 hours.
According to CCD officials, some accomplices of the robbers managed to escape from the scene. The deceased were identified as Irfan alias Fauji, a resident of 19/WB, and Ilyas Mochi alias Raphri, a resident of 15/WB. Both belonged to district Vehari and were wanted in multiple cases including robbery, theft, murder and attempted murder registered in various police stations of the district.
Rescue officials shifted the bodies to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital where doctors confirmed their death. Police took the bodies into custody for postmortem after completing legal formalities.
The CCD team collected evidences from the crime scene and launched an investigation. Special teams were constituted to arrest the fleeing robbers at the earliest, officials said.
Recent Stories
PSX hits record high as 100-index crosses 153,000 points
Indian TV actor Ashish Kapoor arrested on rape charge
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 September 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 September 2025
Proper drainage system, removing illegal construction near rivers to help reduce ..
PM’s China visit boosted Pakistan’s global standing: Adviser
Rescuers arrive on foot in Afghanistan's quake-hit areas, calls for humanitarian ..
Mehfil-e-Naat held at Police College Sihala
PHP checks 4.3m individuals, arrests 438 offenders in Aug
Balochistan Governor Jaffar Khan Mandokhel vows to develop backward areas of Bal ..
Saudi envoy organizes blood donation drive inspired by crown prince’s initiati ..
Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi visits injured police personnel a ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Traffic Plan announced for 12th Rabi-ul-Awal processions in Abbottabad and Havelian3 minutes ago
-
Two robbers killed in police encounter3 minutes ago
-
Rescue 1122 saves 834 flood-hit people in 8 days3 minutes ago
-
District administration providing relief to flood victims at doorsteps13 minutes ago
-
Security beefed up ahead of Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) celebrations in AJK13 minutes ago
-
PESD responds to 21 accident in Chiniot33 minutes ago
-
DG PDMA Punjab confirms timely efforts on 'Waterborne Diseases', warns Multan of next 24 hours33 minutes ago
-
BISE Bahawalpur issues date sheet for 2nd annual Matric exams53 minutes ago
-
Urgent action needed to prevent disease outbreaks after floods, warn medical experts53 minutes ago
-
DPO orders action against Section 144 violators near River Sutlej1 hour ago
-
'Flood situation in Multan under constant watch'1 hour ago
-
Lasting peace in South Asia unachievable without Kashmir settlement: APHC Warns2 hours ago