Two Robbers Killed In Police Encounter In Faisalabad

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Tue 07th July 2020 | 05:26 PM

Two robbers killed in police encounter in Faisalabad

Two robbers were killed in an alleged police encounter in the area of Batala colony police station during wee hours here

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2020 ) :Two robbers were killed in an alleged police encounter in the area of Batala colony police station during wee hours here.

Police said here on Tuesday that two bandits on a motorcycle snatched cash and mobile phone from a citizen in D-Type Colony and escaped from the scene.

On getting information,a police team along with dolphin force Jawans reached the spot and chased the outlaws. The police encircled them in Batala colony, the accused opened indiscriminate fire at police party.In an exchange of gun shots, both robbers received serious bullet injuries and died on the spot.

The police recovered looted money, mobile phone, weapons and motorcycle from their possession and further investigation was underway.

