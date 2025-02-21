Open Menu

Two Robbers Killed In Shootout, Police Claim

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 21, 2025 | 10:30 PM

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2025) Two robbery suspects were killed in shootout with police while their accomplices escaped near Mianwala forest in the limits of Pindigheb police station during early hours of Friday.

According to police spokesperson, the deceased identified as Nauman Khan and Amir Saeed resident of Peshawar.

He said that some armed persons blocked the road near Mianwala forest and looted the passerby.

After exchange of fire, both suspects were killed while their accomplices managed to flee taking advantage of dark.

Soon after the incident, senior police officers rushed to the site. The bodies were sent to the hospital for post-mortem.

A case was registered and search operation was conducted to arrest the fleeing accused.

