Two Robbers Killed, Three Policemen Injured In Islamabad Encounter

Sat 18th December 2021 | 05:10 PM

Two robbers killed, three policemen injured in Islamabad encounter

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2021 ) :Two robbers were killed and three police personnel sustained bullet injuries during an encounter between the armed muggers and the law enforcers Saturday morning in Islamabad.

According to police, the robbers were associated with the notorious Bilal Gang. The armed muggers were fleeing after looting millions of rupees in cash and jewellery from a house in F-8-sector of Islamabad when a police party noticed it.

The police officials started chasing the robbers and a heavy exchange of fire took place between the two sides and resultantly three of the robbers were killed. During the encounter, three policemen were also injured.

IGP Islamabad Ahsan Younus and other police officials rushed to the scene after the incident and reviewed the entire situation there.

Police said that a search operation was underway to arrest other members of the gang.

The Bilal Gang has been involved in several robberies in Islamabad's posh localities, from where they have looted millions of cash, jewellery, and expensive vehicles.

The injured policemen include Head Constables Pervez Khan, Bahar Ali and Constable Inam Rasool and they are under treatment at DHQ Hospital.

Islamabad police chief and other senior police officials visited the hospital and inquired the health of policemen.

The IGP announced Rs. 500,000 for cop critically injured, Rs. 2,00,000 receiving injuries during encounter and Rs.100,000 for police team who located the criminals. He appreciated the gallant response of policemen also directed for better treatment facilities for the wounded cops.

