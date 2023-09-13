Two robbers nabbed

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2023 ) :Police arrested two members of a notorious gang involved in the robbery and recovered the stolen amount of Rs 13.2 million from their possession here on Wednesday.

According to a police spokesman, the two-member gang conducted a robbery in a shop located in Ganjmandi by breaking the locks and taking away Rs 13.2 million.

The alleged gang members were identified as Gul and Saifullah.

Police traced and arrested the accused with the help of human intelligence and CCTV footage. The accused have been wanted in the incidents of robbery.

SSP Operations Faisal Saleem while congratulating the police team said that the accused who attacked the life and property of the citizens cannot escape from the grip of the law.