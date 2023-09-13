Open Menu

Two Robbers Nabbed

Faizan Hashmi Published September 13, 2023 | 05:10 PM

Two robbers nabbed

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2023 ) :Police arrested two members of a notorious gang involved in the robbery and recovered the stolen amount of Rs 13.2 million from their possession here on Wednesday.

According to a police spokesman, the two-member gang conducted a robbery in a shop located in Ganjmandi by breaking the locks and taking away Rs 13.2 million.

The alleged gang members were identified as Gul and Saifullah.

Police traced and arrested the accused with the help of human intelligence and CCTV footage. The accused have been wanted in the incidents of robbery.

SSP Operations Faisal Saleem while congratulating the police team said that the accused who attacked the life and property of the citizens cannot escape from the grip of the law.

Related Topics

Police Robbery From Million

Recent Stories

Credit card fraud costs global economy US$32 billi ..

Credit card fraud costs global economy US$32 billion, AMF study finds

14 minutes ago
 In-Depth Review: vivo Y27 Shines With Its Stylish ..

In-Depth Review: vivo Y27 Shines With Its Stylish Design and Flawless Performanc ..

14 minutes ago
 UAE Team Emirates scoops silver during stage 16 of ..

UAE Team Emirates scoops silver during stage 16 of Vuelta España

59 minutes ago
 UAE Banks&#039; investments grow 18.8% in July to ..

UAE Banks&#039; investments grow 18.8% in July to AED 580 billion

1 hour ago
 Handful of elements will not be allowed to hold ho ..

Handful of elements will not be allowed to hold hostage GB’s law, order situat ..

2 hours ago
 GEEP, Anwar Gargash Academy launch diplomatic lead ..

GEEP, Anwar Gargash Academy launch diplomatic leaders programme

2 hours ago
Gates Foundation report says seven innovations cou ..

Gates Foundation report says seven innovations could save 2 million lives by 203 ..

2 hours ago
 Women's U19 T20 tournament to commence from today

Women's U19 T20 tournament to commence from today

2 hours ago
 Pakistan Senate delegation joins global trade disc ..

Pakistan Senate delegation joins global trade discussions in Geneva

3 hours ago
 Pakistan Senate delegation joins global trade disc ..

Pakistan Senate delegation joins global trade discussions in Geneva

5 hours ago
 Two UAE aid planes arrive in Benghazi

Two UAE aid planes arrive in Benghazi

5 hours ago
 US reiterates support to improve investment climat ..

US reiterates support to improve investment climate in Pakistan

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan