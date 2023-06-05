UrduPoint.com

Two Robbers Netted

Umer Jamshaid Published June 05, 2023 | 02:40 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2023 ) :Pakistan Rangers Sindh and Police in a joint intelligence-based operation in the Orangi Town area arrested two of a robbers' gang and recovered illegal arms and ammunition from their possession.

According to a news release on Monday, the arrested were identified as Ameer Nawab and Yousuf alias Raja.

The arrested accused revealed that they along with their other accomplices committed more than 70 robberies in Orangi Town, Nazimabad, SITE Area and other areas during which they snatched 150 mobile phones and cash Rs. 0.2 million. Raids were being conducted to arrest their other accomplices.

Arrested along with recovered arms and ammunition were handed over to the police for further legal proceedings.

