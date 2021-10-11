UrduPoint.com

Two Robbers, Snatchers Arrested

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Mon 11th October 2021 | 05:40 PM

Two robbers, snatchers arrested

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2021 ) :Rawalpindi district police have arrested two robbers and snatchers besides recovering Rs 5000 cash and other items from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, Gunjmandi police team under the supervision of SHO managed to net two criminals namely Usman and Adil who were robbers and street criminals.

Police recovered Rs 5000 amount snatched from citizens and other items from their possession.

SP Rawal appreciated SHO Gunjmandi and his team directing them to continue operations to net the lawbreakers.

Related Topics

Police Rawalpindi Criminals From

Recent Stories

Local Sharjah Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Manag ..

Local Sharjah Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management Team updates memorial se ..

1 minute ago
 We aim to highlight UAE&#039;s efforts to create s ..

We aim to highlight UAE&#039;s efforts to create sustainable future: Dulsco

16 minutes ago
 UVAS pays rich tribute to Nuclear Scientist Dr AQ ..

UVAS pays rich tribute to Nuclear Scientist Dr AQ Khan

37 minutes ago
 Export credit agencies of UAE and Italy review joi ..

Export credit agencies of UAE and Italy review joint initiatives in strategic se ..

39 minutes ago
 India Confirms Modi to Participate in G20 Summit o ..

India Confirms Modi to Participate in G20 Summit on Afghanistan

40 minutes ago
 122 more dengue confirmed cases reported in last ..

122 more dengue confirmed cases reported in last 48 hours

40 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.