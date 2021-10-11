Two robbers, snatchers arrested

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2021 ) :Rawalpindi district police have arrested two robbers and snatchers besides recovering Rs 5000 cash and other items from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, Gunjmandi police team under the supervision of SHO managed to net two criminals namely Usman and Adil who were robbers and street criminals.

Police recovered Rs 5000 amount snatched from citizens and other items from their possession.

SP Rawal appreciated SHO Gunjmandi and his team directing them to continue operations to net the lawbreakers.