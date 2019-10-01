UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Two Robbers Tortured, Handed Over To Police In Faisalabad

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 01st October 2019 | 05:31 PM

Two robbers tortured, handed over to police in Faisalabad

Villagers caught two alleged robbers and tortured them severely, in the precincts of Sandal Bar police station

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2019 ) : Villagers caught two alleged robbers and tortured them severely, in the precincts of Sandal Bar police station.

Police said on Tuesday that two bandits looted Baba Arshad Jatt near Chak No.32-JB and injured him seriously when he produced resistance.

Receiving information, the villagers gathered on the spot and encircled the outlaws in a nearby maize crop.

The mob overpowered the robbers and thrashed them severely before handing them over to the police.

The area police have locked the bandits behind the bars. Further investigation was underway.

Related Topics

Injured Police Police Station

Recent Stories

Muslims, Christians will be ousted from India by e ..

7 minutes ago

Indian funding proofs to MQM London surface

7 minutes ago

Twist in judge’s video scandal case: Female judg ..

13 minutes ago

Naeem Bokhari is likely to be appointed as AGP

13 minutes ago

PM to go to China on three-day official visit Isla ..

13 minutes ago

CR-NORINCO marks realization of Power Supply to La ..

21 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.