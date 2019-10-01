Two robbers tortured, handed over to police in Faisalabad

Villagers caught two alleged robbers and tortured them severely, in the precincts of Sandal Bar police station

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2019 ) : Villagers caught two alleged robbers and tortured them severely, in the precincts of Sandal Bar police station.

Police said on Tuesday that two bandits looted Baba Arshad Jatt near Chak No.32-JB and injured him seriously when he produced resistance.

Receiving information, the villagers gathered on the spot and encircled the outlaws in a nearby maize crop.

The mob overpowered the robbers and thrashed them severely before handing them over to the police.

The area police have locked the bandits behind the bars. Further investigation was underway.