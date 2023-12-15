Two robbery gangs busted in Muzaffargarh

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2023) Sadar police station arrested at least 10 arrested at least 10 accused belonging to two dacoity gangs and recovered from their possession a huge amount of stolen goods along with arms worth around Rs 4 million.

According to the police spokesperson, four persons belonging to the Ramzan gang and six from the Gudi gang were involved in at least 40 criminal cases registered in different police stations of the district.

The accused belonged to the Gudi gang and had recently injured a passerby for resisting during a robbery.

Weapons including pistols, rifles, cash, Kalashnikovs and a large number of stolen goods including mobile phones have been recovered from the possession of the accused.

SHO of Sadar Police Station said in a presser that the stolen goods were being handed over to the respective owners.

DPO Husnain Haider lauded the efforts of the police team and announced appreciation certificate to the raiding teams who completed the operation.