Two Rounds Of U.S. Embassy-funded KP Prison Staff Training 'PMIS' Conclude

Sumaira FH Published March 17, 2023 | 06:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2023 ) :The U.S. Embassy-funded training 'Prison Management Information System (PMIS) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa' has successfully concluded two rounds of the trainers aiming to equip modern prison facilities.

The two 5-day PMIS training sessions were conducted on 6 to 17 March for 84 prison staff members, including seven women participants at the Prison Training academy in Haripur, said a UNODC press release.

The U.S. Embassy's International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Office (INL), with UNODC's technical support, aims to equip 40 prison facilities with computer networking in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the merged districts.

The project also includes provision of IT equipment, development of PMIS, and trainings on the operation and management of PMIS for prison staff members.

Through the PMIS training, participants were introduced to the PMIS manual and technical modules that included barrack allocations, reallocation, barrack history, management of the visitors, and check-in and check-out of inmates.

The participants were trained in the court production module, providing an overview of how efficiently the production process in the jail is managed using the digital module.

Hospital and medical management modules addressed prescriptions in OPD, hospital admissions, and adding, transferring, and dispensing medicine.

The training concluded with the HR module covering staff profile management.

On day 5 of each training round, the trainers gave an overview of their respective modules and opened the floor for suggestions and inputs to be incorporated into the system.

Inspector General Prisons Saadat Hassan awarded the participation certificates and congratulated the prison staff on their successful completion of the PMIS course.

He thanked INL for funding the initiative and praised the management at the Judicial Academy for facilitating the training.

He also thanked the participants for their input and suggestions, which will help improve the system.

The training staff included Inspector General Prisons and Additional Inspector General Prisons Hashmat Ullah, Superintendent Jail Najam Abbasi constables, and the security, ministerial and technical staff from the prison health department.

The trainees expressed their appreciation for the PMIS course training, highlighted the need for future training that provide opportunities to advance PMIS skills, and build further knowledge of prison operations and management.

