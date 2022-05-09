UrduPoint.com

Two Rustlers Held

Umer Jamshaid Published May 09, 2022 | 07:36 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2022 ) :Police Monday arrested two members of a cattle-lifters gang and recovered goats from them.

A team of Atta Shaheed police station conducted a raid at Chak No. 115-SB and arrested Zubair Ali and Rafaqat Ali and recovered goats worth Rs 266,000 from them.

Further investigation was under way.

