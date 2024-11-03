Two rustlers held: five cattle recovered

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2024) Mela police on Sunday arrested two rustlers and recovered five cattle heads

from their possession.

In a crackdown against cattle thieves, the police raided at different localities

and nabbed two cattle thieves identified as Sikandar and Adnan and recovered

three buffaloes and two cows worth Rs 2.2 million from them.

The recovered cattle were handed over to the owners.