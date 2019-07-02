Two rustlers tortured, handed over to police in Faisalabad

(@imziishan)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2019 ) : Villagers tortured two alleged cattle lifters and later handed them over to area police.

Police said on Tuesday that some rustlers unchained anmials for stealing in Chak 305-JB at night when villagers woke up and overpowered two of them.

They tortured the accused severely.

On information, Gojra police reached the spot and arrested the alleged cattle lifters. Further investigation was underway.