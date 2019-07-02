UrduPoint.com
Two Rustlers Tortured, Handed Over To Police In Faisalabad

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 11 seconds ago Tue 02nd July 2019 | 04:37 PM

Two rustlers tortured, handed over to police in Faisalabad

Villagers tortured two alleged cattle lifters and later handed them over to area police

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2019 ) : Villagers tortured two alleged cattle lifters and later handed them over to area police.

Police said on Tuesday that some rustlers unchained anmials for stealing in Chak 305-JB at night when villagers woke up and overpowered two of them.

They tortured the accused severely.

On information, Gojra police reached the spot and arrested the alleged cattle lifters. Further investigation was underway.

