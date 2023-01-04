Two sale points set up for subsidised flour for masses in Sialkot

(@FahadShabbir)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2023 ) :On the instructions of Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Khurram Niazi, two new sale points of subsidised flour have been established in Pasrur Mohallah Khokhran and Daska Mor to ensure supply of flour to people.

According to DIO press release, Assistant Commissioner Salman Zafar said that 1,600 flour bags of 10kg were being supplied in Pasrur on daily basis, now the quota had been increased to 2,320 bags.