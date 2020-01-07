UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Two Salesmen Arrested For Selling Petrol To Bikers Without Helmet

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Tue 07th January 2020 | 01:07 PM

Two salesmen of separate petrol pumps were arrested during a crackdown for selling petrol to bikers without helmet in Mardan district on Tuesday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2020 ) :Two salesmen of separate petrol pumps were arrested during a crackdown for selling petrol to bikers without helmet in Mardan district on Tuesday.

The district administration of Mardan has imposed ban on sale of petrol to bikers without helmet and launched a crackdown against violators.

During an inspection drive, Traffic police incharge Amjad Khan and his squad held petrol pump's staffers namely Shehar Bahadar and Alamgir Khan for refilling bikes whose riders were without helmet.

DSP Traffic Jamilur Rehman said that after awareness campaign and low fines, drive would be intensified and violators would have to face more strict action.

