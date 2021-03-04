UrduPoint.com
Two Salesmen Held For Profiteering

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2021 ) :A price monitoring team arrested two salesmen from mega stores over profiteering, here on Thursday.

According to official sources, the team supervised by AC (City) Syed Ayyub Bukhari while taking notice of public complaints checked the price of mutton on two stores - Al-Fateh Store Koh-e-Noor and Chase Up on Satiana Road and arrested two salesmen from the stores.

The government price of mutton is Rs 850 per kg but the stores were selling mutton at Rs 1100 to Rs 1150 per kg.

More Stories From Pakistan

