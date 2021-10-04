UrduPoint.com

Two Sanitary Workers Asphyxiated

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 04th October 2021 | 01:23 PM

Two sanitary workers asphyxiated

Two sanitary workers were asphyxiated while cleanliness of a manhole in Satellite town police limits here on Monday

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2021 ) :Two sanitary workers were asphyxiated while cleanliness of a manhole in Satellite town police limits here on Monday. A police spokesman said that three sanitary workers --Faisal Maseeh,Nadeem Maseeh and Javaid Michel Maseeh entered into a manhole near Chungi no 9,Qainchi morr.

Consequently,Faisal and Nadeem died of toxic gas in the manhole,while Michel was retrieved by Rescue-1122 team.The victims were shifted to hospital.

Commissioner Sargodha Dr Farah Masood immediately took notice of the incident and suspended three supervisors Farooq Rashid, Amjad Pervez and Rana Rashid Mahmood over negligence.

Dr.Farah constituted a four-member committee for transparent investigation into the incident and sought a report within three days.

Related Topics

Police Died Farah Rashid Sargodha Gas

Recent Stories

New Zealand's Auckland to gradually relax COVID-19 ..

New Zealand's Auckland to gradually relax COVID-19 restrictions as Delta cases c ..

2 minutes ago
 Quick Reaction From Kiev to Pandora Papers Not Exp ..

Quick Reaction From Kiev to Pandora Papers Not Expected - Zelenskyy's Spokesman

2 minutes ago
 Hong Kong reports four new imported COVID-19 cases ..

Hong Kong reports four new imported COVID-19 cases

2 minutes ago
 Mongolia to spend at least 1 pct of GDP on plantin ..

Mongolia to spend at least 1 pct of GDP on planting trees every year

2 minutes ago
 Mongolia adds 1,501 new COVID-19 cases, 14 more de ..

Mongolia adds 1,501 new COVID-19 cases, 14 more deaths

4 minutes ago
 China Launches Website to Protect Children From Ga ..

China Launches Website to Protect Children From Gaming Addiction

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.