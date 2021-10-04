Two sanitary workers asphyxiated

Two sanitary workers were asphyxiated while cleanliness of a manhole in Satellite town police limits here on Monday

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2021 ) :Two sanitary workers were asphyxiated while cleanliness of a manhole in Satellite town police limits here on Monday. A police spokesman said that three sanitary workers --Faisal Maseeh,Nadeem Maseeh and Javaid Michel Maseeh entered into a manhole near Chungi no 9,Qainchi morr.

Consequently,Faisal and Nadeem died of toxic gas in the manhole,while Michel was retrieved by Rescue-1122 team.The victims were shifted to hospital.

Commissioner Sargodha Dr Farah Masood immediately took notice of the incident and suspended three supervisors Farooq Rashid, Amjad Pervez and Rana Rashid Mahmood over negligence.

Dr.Farah constituted a four-member committee for transparent investigation into the incident and sought a report within three days.