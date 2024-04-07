Two Sanitary Workers Die While Cleaning Manhole
Muhammad Irfan Published April 07, 2024 | 05:30 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2024) Two sanitary workers suffocated to death due to carbon monoxide poisoning while cleaning a drain in a factory in the SITE area here on Sunday.
According to Rescue 1122, their team pulled out the dead bodies, which were soaked in sewage, from a manhole.
The deceased have been identified as Amir Maseeh and Azmi Maseeh, both 25 years of age.
The dead bodies were shifted to Liaquat University Hospital by the SITE police.
According to the eye witnesses, both the deceased had landed in the manhole without safety gear.
