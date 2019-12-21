UrduPoint.com
Two Sasta Christmas Bazaars To Be Set Up In Multan

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 4 minutes ago Sat 21st December 2019 | 06:45 PM

The district administration has decided to set up two 'Sasta Christmas bazaars' for Christian community on the eve of Christmas on Dec 25 in City

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2019 ) :The district administration has decided to set up two 'Sasta Christmas bazaars' for Christian community on the eve of Christmas on Dec 25 in City.

The bazaars would set up at Cantt and Razaabad areas.

Deputy Commissioner Aamer Khattak, while presiding over a meeting said that all products would be available in the bazaars on cheaper rates. He said that stalls of bangels, Henna and gift would be set up in bazaars.

He ordered for exemplary arrangements at churches while police have also devised security planin connection with Christmas celebrations.

