Two scholars completes PhDs

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2022 ) :Two scholars of Government College Women University, Faisalabad (GCWUF) completed Doctor of Philosophy (PhDs) in urdu under the supervision of Coordinator Faculty of Humanities and Languages on Thursday.

PhD scholar Balqees Akhtar completed her thesis under the supervision of Dr Tahira Iqbal and other scholar Shehnaz Akhtar completed her thesis under the supervision of Dr Zamurd Kausar.

President Department of Urdu Dr Sadaf Naqvi appreciated both the scholars.

She congratulated Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Rubina Farooq, faculty of Urdu Department and students over touching the number of Urdu PhDs to 21 in the university.