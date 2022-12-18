UrduPoint.com

Two Scholars Receive PhD Degrees From PU

Faizan Hashmi Published December 18, 2022 | 09:20 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2022 ) :Punjab University has awarded PhD degrees to two scholars in various disciplines.

According to the varsity spokesman here Sunday that Tahir Ijaz, son of Ijaz Ud Din Ahmed had been awarded PhD degree in the subject of Pakistan Studies after approval of his thesis entitled 'Re-Contextualisation and Ramifications of IMF Programmes for Pakistan from 1958 to 2019'.

He completed his research work under the supervision of PU Hailey College of Commerce Associate Professor Dr. Zafar Ahmad.

Shabnam Sarwar, daughter of Muhammad Sarwar received PhD degree in the subject of Chemistry after approval of her thesis entitled 'Development of New Bioactive Molecules From Compounds Containing –NH2 and –COOH Moieties.' She completed her research work under the supervision of PU school of Chemistry Prof. Dr. Muhammad Abdul Qadir.

More Stories From Pakistan

