Two School Girls Go Missing In Peshawar

Faizan Hashmi 6 hours ago Fri 14th June 2019 | 01:03 PM

Two school girls go missing in Peshawar

Two school girls went missing in Matni, native village of Peshawar, capital of K-P.Zaman Khalid, uncle of the victim girls lodged a complaint with local police

Peshawar (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 14th June, 2019) Two school girls went missing in Matni, native village of Peshawar, capital of K-P.Zaman Khalid, uncle of the victim girls lodged a complaint with local police that his nieces identified as Fatima Bibi and Malaika Bibi were in the sixth class at government girl's high school.He said both girls came out of their home for school but didn't come back.Police have registered a case and started an investigation.

