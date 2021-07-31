UrduPoint.com

Two School Students Drown In Pond Of Rain Water

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sat 31st July 2021 | 07:35 PM

Two school students drown in pond of rain water

Two school students Saturday drowned in a pond of rainwater accumulated during recent spell of monsoon season in Bajaur district

BAJAUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2021 ) :Two school students Saturday drowned in a pond of rainwater accumulated during recent spell of monsoon season in Bajaur district.

Amjad Khan, in-charge of Rescue 1122, told APP that the accident took place in the Beloit area of Mahmond Tehsil on Saturday when two students were returning home from school when they came across a rainwater pond near the village and reportedly jumped in it for swimming.

Amjad Khan said that as soon as the incident was reported, a team of Rescue 1122 divers was dispatched to the spot who along with the locals rescued the two boys from the pond in critical condition and shifted them to District Headquarters Hospital Khar.

According to Amjad Khan, the two boys, identified as Ataullah and Ehsanullah, died on arrival at the hospital.

Related Topics

Accident Died Rescue 1122 From

Recent Stories

COVID-19 national tally reports 8.46% positivity r ..

COVID-19 national tally reports 8.46% positivity ratio

1 minute ago
 3 die, 4 injure in rain-related incidents in KP: P ..

3 die, 4 injure in rain-related incidents in KP: PDMA

1 minute ago
 Sports activities will be promoted in city: PSWA

Sports activities will be promoted in city: PSWA

1 minute ago
 Minister distributes Rs 1.39mln among deserving pe ..

Minister distributes Rs 1.39mln among deserving people

1 minute ago
 18 held for possessing illegal weapons, liquor, dr ..

18 held for possessing illegal weapons, liquor, drugs

6 minutes ago
 India reminded to implement UNSC resolutions on Ka ..

India reminded to implement UNSC resolutions on Kashmir

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.