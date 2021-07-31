Two school students drown in pond of rain water

Two school students Saturday drowned in a pond of rainwater accumulated during recent spell of monsoon season in Bajaur district

Amjad Khan, in-charge of Rescue 1122, told APP that the accident took place in the Beloit area of Mahmond Tehsil on Saturday when two students were returning home from school when they came across a rainwater pond near the village and reportedly jumped in it for swimming.

Amjad Khan said that as soon as the incident was reported, a team of Rescue 1122 divers was dispatched to the spot who along with the locals rescued the two boys from the pond in critical condition and shifted them to District Headquarters Hospital Khar.

According to Amjad Khan, the two boys, identified as Ataullah and Ehsanullah, died on arrival at the hospital.