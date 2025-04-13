Two Schoolgirls Rescued From 60 Feet Deep Well In Swat
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 13, 2025 | 12:30 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2025) Two young schoolgirls, who fell into a 60 feet deep well at a girls’ school in the Balogram area of Swat during school hours, were rescued on Sunday.
Rescue 1122 teams responded promptly, rescuing the girls from the well and providing them with immediate first aid.
The girls have been identified as 12-year-old Marjan and 7-year-old Javeria.
Both were rushed to Saidu Central Hospital for further treatment, where hospital sources confirmed that their condition was stable.
Authorities have warned the school management to improve safety measures to prevent such accidents in the future.
