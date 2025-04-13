Open Menu

Two Schoolgirls Rescued From 60 Feet Deep Well In Swat

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 13, 2025 | 12:30 PM

Two schoolgirls rescued from 60 feet deep well in Swat

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2025) Two young schoolgirls, who fell into a 60 feet deep well at a girls’ school in the Balogram area of Swat during school hours, were rescued on Sunday.

Rescue 1122 teams responded promptly, rescuing the girls from the well and providing them with immediate first aid.

The girls have been identified as 12-year-old Marjan and 7-year-old Javeria.

Both were rushed to Saidu Central Hospital for further treatment, where hospital sources confirmed that their condition was stable.

Authorities have warned the school management to improve safety measures to prevent such accidents in the future.

Recent Stories

13th Emirates Hematology Conference explores lates ..

13th Emirates Hematology Conference explores latest innovations in diagnosis, tr ..

10 minutes ago
 UAE National MMA Championship 3 concludes on high ..

UAE National MMA Championship 3 concludes on high note as more than 300 athletes ..

25 minutes ago
 UAE leads future of sustainable supply chains, say ..

UAE leads future of sustainable supply chains, says Nahyan bin Mubarak at IPSC 2 ..

40 minutes ago
 Saudi Arabia, U.S. emphasise support for transitio ..

Saudi Arabia, U.S. emphasise support for transition to more sustainable, efficie ..

1 hour ago
 'Al Aryam 279' wins Dubai 60ft Traditional Dhow Sa ..

'Al Aryam 279' wins Dubai 60ft Traditional Dhow Sailing Championship

1 hour ago
 UAE strongly condemns attacks on displacement camp ..

UAE strongly condemns attacks on displacement camps, relief groups near El Fashe ..

1 hour ago
Nahyan bin Mubarak highlights deep UAE-France ties

Nahyan bin Mubarak highlights deep UAE-France ties

2 hours ago
 Egypt voices full support to efforts seeking polit ..

Egypt voices full support to efforts seeking political solution via dialogue, re ..

2 hours ago
 Iraqi President receives Arab Balloon Team

Iraqi President receives Arab Balloon Team

3 hours ago
 UAE athletes dominate in opening day of Abu Dhabi ..

UAE athletes dominate in opening day of Abu Dhabi Beach Wrestling Championship

3 hours ago
 Thirty-eighth Unified GCC Traffic Week kicks off i ..

Thirty-eighth Unified GCC Traffic Week kicks off in Kuwait

3 hours ago
 UAE champions raise their tally to 10 medals at Ab ..

UAE champions raise their tally to 10 medals at Abu Dhabi Grand Slam Jiu-Jitsu T ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan