UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Two Schools Closed After Coronavirus Cases

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Tue 03rd November 2020 | 05:20 PM

Two schools closed after coronavirus cases

SWABI, Oct 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2020 ) ::District administration Tuesday closed two schools for five days after coronavirus cases were reported.

In a notification issued by DC office, Government Higher Secondary school Kabaghni of Gadoon and Islamic Public Model School Maanki were closed as precautionary measures against COVID-19.

The decision was taken on the recommendations of District Health Officer. The affected schools were scheduled to reopen on November 7.

Related Topics

November Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Iqra Aziz gets inspiration from woman assistant co ..

3 minutes ago

Flag reflects concepts of unity, adherence to Unio ..

26 minutes ago

Flag Day highlights solidarity, compassion of Emir ..

26 minutes ago

Javid Afridi gifts shawl, jersy and traditional tu ..

31 minutes ago

Global Partnership Series explores avenues of UAE- ..

41 minutes ago

Zimbabwe set target of 279 runs for Pakistan to ch ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.