Two Schools Closed After Coronavirus Cases
Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Tue 03rd November 2020 | 05:20 PM
SWABI, Oct 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2020 ) ::District administration Tuesday closed two schools for five days after coronavirus cases were reported.
In a notification issued by DC office, Government Higher Secondary school Kabaghni of Gadoon and Islamic Public Model School Maanki were closed as precautionary measures against COVID-19.
The decision was taken on the recommendations of District Health Officer. The affected schools were scheduled to reopen on November 7.