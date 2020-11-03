Two schools closed after coronavirus cases

SWABI, Oct 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2020 ) ::District administration Tuesday closed two schools for five days after coronavirus cases were reported.

In a notification issued by DC office, Government Higher Secondary school Kabaghni of Gadoon and Islamic Public Model School Maanki were closed as precautionary measures against COVID-19.

The decision was taken on the recommendations of District Health Officer. The affected schools were scheduled to reopen on November 7.