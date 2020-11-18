UrduPoint.com
Two Schools Sealed After COVID-19 Positive Detected In Attock

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Wed 18th November 2020 | 10:26 PM

The authorities in various parts of Attock on Wednesday closed down, sealed and carried out disinfection spray at two different educational institutions as staff and students of these educational institutions were tested COVID-19 positive

Attock, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2020 ) :The authorities in various parts of Attock on Wednesday closed down, sealed and carried out disinfection spray at two different educational institutions as staff and students of these educational institutions were tested COVID-19 positive.

The government girls elementary School Burhan in tehsil Hassanabdal was sealed by authorities as a female teacher was tested COVID-19 positive.

The authorities have carried out disinfection spray and closed down the school for three days after collection of samples of other staff members of the school.

The administration in Fatehjang sealed after five students of different classes were tested COVID-19 positive.

Chief executive, district health authority Dr Jawad Ellah while confirming the sealing of these two institutions has said that the schools were closed down for precautionary measures.

He said that the spike of COVID-19 positive patients in district Attock on Wednesday crossed the 700 mark as tally rose to 717 patients.

He said that there are 53 active patients across the district in which 51 are under home isolation while two other are hospitalized.

He said that the number of suspected cases in the district is 18,619 while screening of as many as 22,070 persons has also been carried out so far. He said that the result of as many as 1153 suspected patients of the area are still awaited while as many as 16749 is tested negative so far.

He said that so far 643 positive patients have recovered in the district. Responding to a question, he said that safe burial of COVID-19 related of as many as 63 persons in the district has been carried out by the health authorities in the district so far.

