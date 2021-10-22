UrduPoint.com

Two Schools Sealed Due To Non-vaccination Of Students Against COVID-19

District administration Abbottabad following the directives of the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) continued its drive against non-vaccinated persons and schools

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2021 ) :District administration Abbottabad following the directives of the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) continued its drive against non-vaccinated persons and schools.

Strict action against the school administration for non-vaccination of students above 12 years of age and staff members has been taken as per government instructions.

Today Assistant Commissioner Ameen ul Hassan inspected 11 different schools where the students and staff were not vaccinated properly, the AC sealed two schools, imposed heavy fines on four schools and also issued directives to the rest of the schools.

As per the latest NCOC directive, all children ages 12 and above must be partially vaccinated by 31st October 2021 and fully vaccinated by 30th November.

NCOC has directed that unvaccinated children will not be allowed to attend school after this date.

Additional Assistant Commissioner Akasha Kiran inspected the Coronavirus vaccination of passengers in public transport at various places of Abbottabad city on the instructions of Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad to ensure implementation of Coronavirus vaccination in transport.

