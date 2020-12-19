UrduPoint.com
Two Schools Sealed For Violating Govt Instructions

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sat 19th December 2020 | 07:50 PM

Two schools sealed for violating govt instructions

HAFIZABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2020 ) :The education department sealed two educational institutions and got their heads arrested on the charges of violating government instructions by opening their institutions.

According to Chief Executives Officer Education Muhammad Amin Chaudhry, a team, headed by District Officer Abdul Majeed and Deputy Education Officer Samina Yasmin, raided Aims academy and Real Grammar school and found that management of the schools were regularly continuing classes.

The team sealed the schools and got arrested their heads.

Cases were also registered against the schools.

The CEO Education said that no one would be allowed to risk the lives of students and those found continuing classes in the schools would be dealt with an iron hand.

