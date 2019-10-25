UrduPoint.com
Two SDFO Promoted In Peshawar

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 25th October 2019 | 03:09 PM

Two SDFO promoted in Peshawar

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2019 ) :On the recommendations of Provincial Selection board (PSB), two sub divisional forest officers (SDFO BS-17) of the Forest Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were promoted to the post of Divisional Forest Officers (DFOs BS-18) on regular basis with immediate effect and until further orders.

SDFOs Abdul Manan and Jan-e-Alam were promoted to post of DFO(BS-18) on regular basis in forest department with immediate effect, says a notification issued by Environment, Forest and Wildlife Department.� Abdul Manan would continue to serve as DFO in monitoring and evaluation officer III, billion trees afforestration project Malakand after serving only for one day as DFO Bannu Forest Division for actualization of his promotion.

Similarly, Jan-e-Alam will continue to serve as DFO Working Plan Unit III, forestry monitoring and planning department Peshawar.

