Two SDOs among 6 booked for corruption in Sargodha

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2019 ) : The Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) police have registered cases against six officers of the Buildings Department including two sub-divisional officers (SDOs) over corruption charges.

The ACE authorities said on Thursday that Regional Director Muhammad Shahbaz Hussain Shah had come to know that five officers of the Buildings Department including two SDOs Muhammad Riaz and Raja Zawarul Haq, and sub-engineers including Muhammad Manzoor, Munir Ahmad and Farhan Ahmad used defective material in construction of Model Police Station Kotmomin, in collusion with the government contractor Tahir Khan, and inflicted Rs 2.7 million losses on exchequer.

On the report of ACE Assistant Director Ghulam Muhammad Ghous, the regional director ordered for registration of a case against the accused and assigned the inquiry to Inspector Headquarters and Assistant Director Technical ACE Sargodha.