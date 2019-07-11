UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Two SDOs Among 6 Booked For Corruption In Sargodha

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 11th July 2019 | 05:24 PM

Two SDOs among 6 booked for corruption in Sargodha

The Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) police have registered cases against six officers of the Buildings Department including two sub-divisional officers (SDOs) over corruption charges

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2019 ) : The Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) police have registered cases against six officers of the Buildings Department including two sub-divisional officers (SDOs) over corruption charges.

The ACE authorities said on Thursday that Regional Director Muhammad Shahbaz Hussain Shah had come to know that five officers of the Buildings Department including two SDOs Muhammad Riaz and Raja Zawarul Haq, and sub-engineers including Muhammad Manzoor, Munir Ahmad and Farhan Ahmad used defective material in construction of Model Police Station Kotmomin, in collusion with the government contractor Tahir Khan, and inflicted Rs 2.7 million losses on exchequer.

On the report of ACE Assistant Director Ghulam Muhammad Ghous, the regional director ordered for registration of a case against the accused and assigned the inquiry to Inspector Headquarters and Assistant Director Technical ACE Sargodha.

Related Topics

Corruption Police Police Station Sargodha Government Million

Recent Stories

Fed Ombudsman briefed by CPLC chief about its perf ..

11 minutes ago

Slight reduction registered in Pak-Afghan bilatera ..

11 minutes ago

Bank of England boss dodges IMF speculation

11 minutes ago

Ambedkar Samaj Party leaders draws attention towar ..

6 minutes ago

Rain likely at scattered places in Islamabad

6 minutes ago

Federer, Nadal braced for Wimbledon epic

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.