Two SDOs, lineman of Fesco suspended

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2020 ) :Chief Engineer Operation FESCO Muhammad Umar Lodhi suspended three FESCO employees including 2 Sub Divisional Officers (SDOs) on the charge of negligence, delinquency and lethargy.

FESCO spokesman said on Saturday that Chief Engineer Operation had received complaints of negligence against SDO Operation Khannuana subdivision Muhammad Tahir Rafiq, SDO Operation Raza Abad subdivisionand Lineman-1/acting Line Superintendent Muhammad Ashraf Bhatti.

Further action against the officials was underway.