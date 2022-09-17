UrduPoint.com

Two SDOs Suspended, Notice Served To XEN Over Poor Performance

Umer Jamshaid Published September 17, 2022 | 01:20 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2022 ) :Chief Executive Officer (MEPCO) Engineer Mahar Allah Yar Bharwana has suspended two SDOs of Sahiwal circle and issued show cause notice to XEN over poor performance.

He issued orders while presiding over a meeting in Sahiwal circle on Saturday.

Show-cause notice was issued to XEN Second Division Sahiwal Faisal Zafar for poor performance.

He also issued suspension orders of SDO Bongahiyat sub division Muhammad Iqbal Bhatti and SDO Al Farid sub division Muhammad Saeed.

CEO MEPCO inspected the installation of transformers in Multan road Sub-Division Sahiwal area and issued show cause notices to SDO of concerned subdivision and Line Superintendent for poor performance.

Speaking on this occasion, he said that the process of punishments and reward will continue against officers/officials based on performance.

He said that the negligence in line losses and achieving recovery targets set by the company would not be tolerated.

He warned that disciplinary action will be taken against incompetent and poor performance sub-divisional staff, SDOs and XENs.

He directed field officers to continue operations even during public holidays to achieve recovery targets.

He directed to complete the repair and replacement of distribution transformers projects in time under ongoing maintenance program for system upgradation.

Chief Engineer Planning and Engineering Noor-ul-Hassan Dogar participated in the meeting.

On this occasion, Superintending Engineer Sahiwal circle Azmat Ali Khan and officers were also present.

