Two Sectors To Get Jogging Tracks

Muhammad Irfan Published May 11, 2022 | 09:11 PM

The residents of two sub-sectors of the Federal Capital do not need to go to other areas for a jog as the Capital Development Authority (CDA) has announced to construct jogging tracks on the green belts for promoting healthy and physical activities

The authority had allocated a budget of Rs 1 million for the commencement of work at the earliest at sector G-10/1 and G-11/4, said its spokesman on Wednesday. The work would be carried out in coordination with other relevant departments, he added.

He said after construction of jogging tracks it would offer the residents an opportunity to enjoy some refreshing moments.

The spokesman added that a campaign was underway following CDA chairman Aamer Ali Ahmed directions to develop, restore and beautify the city.

Similarly, he said in order to keep the environment green and fresh, the CDA administration had directed the Environment Wing to plant more trees so that the citizens can enjoy the atmosphere to the fullest.

Budget Capital Development Authority Million

